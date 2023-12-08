JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

VONV opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

