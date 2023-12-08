Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,171,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $92.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

