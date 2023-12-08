Head-To-Head Review: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) versus First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inter & Co, Inc. and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $4.44 billion 0.45 -$2.15 million $0.09 55.44 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.00

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 3.37% 2.57% 0.37% First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Risk & Volatility

Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.