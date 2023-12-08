American Trust Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

T opened at $17.09 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.