First Foundation Advisors Buys 77 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

