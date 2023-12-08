TD Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $507,552.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,408 shares of company stock worth $13,051,859 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.