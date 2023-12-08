Beyond (BYON) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Beyond to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Beyond alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Competitors 194 1127 3365 43 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 14.52%. Given Beyond’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.93 billion -$35.24 million -6.35 Beyond Competitors $20.73 billion -$209.09 million 8.53

Beyond’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17% Beyond Competitors -12.47% -60.91% -10.87%

Summary

Beyond beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.