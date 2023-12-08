Financial Review: Lendway (LDWY) versus Its Competitors

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lendway to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lendway and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 358 1742 2868 41 2.52

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Lendway’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Lendway Competitors -14.23% -822.63% -1.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lendway and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lendway and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 4.06 Lendway Competitors $1.47 billion $62.04 million 279.18

Lendway’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lendway has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lendway peers beat Lendway on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

