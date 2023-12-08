Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Guillermo Briseno Sells 2,737 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DCI opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

