EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EGP opened at $173.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,926,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,974,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

