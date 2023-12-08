Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $9,377.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,569.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00173596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00568945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00395932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00119582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,813,545 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.