Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells $762,750.00 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

BFH opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFH. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

