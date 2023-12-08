DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $8,608,080.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

