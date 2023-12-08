Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Volume Reaches $26.76 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $186.54 million and $26.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00015741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.99532009 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $25,353,735.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

