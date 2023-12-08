Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 30.8% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $110.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,636,459 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

