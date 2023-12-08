James B. Draughn Sells 5,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CTBI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.