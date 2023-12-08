Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-0.01 EPS.

Semtech Stock Up 16.3 %

SMTC opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Semtech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

