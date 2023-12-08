Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 25,016 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $206,632.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,805.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,920 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,665 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $372,386.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.83.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MHI opened at $8.29 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,605 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 105.2% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.