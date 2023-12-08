Financial Contrast: Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) versus Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Wharf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $205.95 million 144.85 $243.63 million $4.37 8.35 Wharf N/A N/A N/A $15.38 0.35

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Wharf. Wharf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74% Wharf N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Wharf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Wharf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wharf 0 2 0 0 2.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Wharf.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wharf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wharf pays an annual dividend of $3.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 57.4%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wharf pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Wharf on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Wharf

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution. After spinning off Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited as a separately-listed company (Stock Code: 1997) in 2017, the Group's businesses currently comprise Investment Properties, Hotels and Development Properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Other businesses include Logistics Infrastructure through Modern Terminals and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals. The Group's exclusive Peak Portfolio, comprising a rare collection of unique properties, continues to feature the highest bespoke quality and craftsmanship catering to the demands of a discerning clientele that does not buy in off plans presale. The development profile is characterised by attention to details, generous development cost, long payback period and high capital intensity. In Mainland Investment Properties, starting from a small nascent base some 20 years ago, the Group's proactive efforts are beginning to bear fruit in order to realise plans to generate a proper return over the next 20 to 30 years remaining on the majority of the underlying land leases. However, market dynamics have changed and competition has significantly stiffened. The Mainland Development Properties land bank at the end of June 2022 was 1.94 million square metres. Strict price control and other regulatory policies have depressed selling prices and increased investment risk. The Group has become more selective with new land acquisition. At the same time, the Group's land bank has been marked to market, which is however still undergoing correction. Wharf Hotels manages 16 hotels, with over 5,000 rooms and suites, in Mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Niccolo Suzhou, opened in April 2021, was the fifth addition to the luxury Niccolo Hotels brand, with the other 11 hotels under the foundation Marco Polo Hotels brand. The Group owns three of these hotels and a fourth through a 50/50 joint venture. The Group also owns and operates Modern Terminals and is a founding partner in Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals, key components in Hong Kong's success as an international trade and transportation hub for decades. Building for Tomorrow also extends to Wharf's Business-in-Community (BIC) commitment. Flagship school improvement programme Project WeCan grows from strength to strength along with a series of BIC initiatives, with an aim of helping different segments of society in Hong Kong and the Mainland.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.