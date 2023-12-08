E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,014.30

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1,014.30 and last traded at C$1,014.30, with a volume of 848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,009.99.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$923.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$918.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.77.
E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported C($17.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 83.98% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$337.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.
