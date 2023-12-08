RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $202.85 and last traded at $202.89. Approximately 40,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 418,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($9.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

