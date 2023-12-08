Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Down 4.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 30,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Noah from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.79 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 31.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 155,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 109.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

