TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 3.5%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. 1,325,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,781,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 555,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.