Critical Contrast: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) vs. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Kirkland’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $90.22 billion 1.33 $6.44 billion $12.97 16.06 Kirkland’s $465.22 million 0.07 -$44.69 million ($3.26) -0.80

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 0 12 12 0 2.50 Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lowe’s Companies and Kirkland’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus price target of $236.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 86.07%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Lowe’s Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.49% -54.56% 18.17% Kirkland’s -8.96% -400.00% -14.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Kirkland’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, and renters. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. It operates physical stores and an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

