SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Down 2.8%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 75,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 352,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $755.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $140,900.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,521 shares of company stock valued at $761,439 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.