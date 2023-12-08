Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) vs. Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Country Garden and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Country Garden N/A N/A N/A $0.52 0.20 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $205.95 million 144.85 $243.63 million $4.37 8.35

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Country Garden. Country Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Country Garden N/A N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Country Garden and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Country Garden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Country Garden.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Country Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Country Garden pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 159.8%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Country Garden pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Country Garden on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robots; sells electronic hardware and food; and provides interior decoration, agriculture, landscape design, investment and management consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Concrete Win Limited.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

