ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 3.4%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 191,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,169,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.45.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,363,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 423,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

