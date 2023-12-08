Critical Survey: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 8.75% 29.04% 18.94% a.k.a. Brands -47.38% -8.72% -4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MonotaRO and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 6 1 0 2.14

Earnings and Valuation

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $19.09, indicating a potential upside of 94.75%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than MonotaRO.

This table compares MonotaRO and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.73 billion 2.82 $143.66 million $0.31 31.42 a.k.a. Brands $546.47 million 0.19 -$176.70 million ($24.11) -0.41

MonotaRO has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MonotaRO beats a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

