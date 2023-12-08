B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 6.6% Higher

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.67. 169,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 505,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 10.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $753.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 113.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

