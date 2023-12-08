Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) versus TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Financial Analysis

Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Redcare Pharmacy and TRxADE HEALTH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redcare Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH -43.29% -860.38% -56.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redcare Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Redcare Pharmacy and TRxADE HEALTH, as provided by MarketBeat.

TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 323.39%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Redcare Pharmacy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redcare Pharmacy and TRxADE HEALTH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redcare Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH $11.45 million 0.37 -$3.47 million ($6.35) -0.98

Redcare Pharmacy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRxADE HEALTH.

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats Redcare Pharmacy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. and changed its name to Redcare Pharmacy NV in June 2023. Redcare Pharmacy NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida.

