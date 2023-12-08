Analyzing NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $40.93 million 2.28 $8.80 million $3.51 10.33 NSTS Bancorp $6.93 million 6.89 $30,000.00 $0.03 299.33

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NSTS Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 16.93% 9.23% 0.91% NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates branch offices in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow, and University Place; and loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

