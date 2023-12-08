Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

