Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 25,126 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.