National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 205.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.