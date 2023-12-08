Analyzing Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) and New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) and Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New York Times and Schibsted ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New York Times alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Times 8.00% 16.22% 10.41% Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New York Times and Schibsted ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Times 0 3 1 0 2.25 Schibsted ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

New York Times currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given New York Times’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York Times is more favorable than Schibsted ASA.

New York Times pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Schibsted ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. New York Times pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schibsted ASA pays out 0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New York Times has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. New York Times is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of New York Times shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Schibsted ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of New York Times shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Times and Schibsted ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Times $2.42 billion 3.22 $173.90 million $1.16 40.78 Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A $12.97 1.82

New York Times has higher revenue and earnings than Schibsted ASA. Schibsted ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Times, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New York Times beats Schibsted ASA on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website. The company also licenses articles, graphics, and photographs to newspapers, magazines and websites; and licenses content to digital aggregators in the business, professional, academic and library markets; third-party digital platforms; and for use in television, films and books. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; and digital advertising business that includes direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements. Further, the company offers The Athletic, a sports media product; Cooking, a recipe product; Games, a puzzle games product; and Audm, a read-aloud audio service that are available on mobile applications and websites, as well as Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation product. It also prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Free Report)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.