Analyzing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $331.29 million 0.81 -$27.57 million ($7.97) -3.09 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tucows has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.76, suggesting that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tucows and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -26.04% -116.01% -9.94% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration and value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

