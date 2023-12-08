OMG Network Price Reaches $0.71 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $99.48 million and $27.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.