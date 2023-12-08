ASD Market Cap Reaches $31.49 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $31.49 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,588.78 or 0.99982780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04744862 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,437,084.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

