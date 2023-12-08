Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61.24 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $61.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00011710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,298,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,913,256 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

