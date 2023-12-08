Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Richard Scott Blackley Sells 30,029 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $8.11 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

