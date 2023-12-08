Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.0 %

NVTS stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $6,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

