Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

