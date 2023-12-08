Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Down to $37.88

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.88, but opened at $36.82. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 33,233 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $384,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 457.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

