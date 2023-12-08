AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 8%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 751,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,061,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 256.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

