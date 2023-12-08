Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 187,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 390,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several research firms have commented on BALY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $548.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 307,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bally’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

We are a global gaming, hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. We provide our customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo, sportsbook and free-to-play ("F2P") games.

