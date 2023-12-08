AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 6.6% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.15. 607,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,977,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $2,818,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

