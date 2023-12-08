Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.71. 431,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,156,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $674.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

