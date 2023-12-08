RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Trading Up 6.6%

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. 56,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 225,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

RayzeBio Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.59). On average, equities analysts forecast that RayzeBio, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RayzeBio

In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi bought 472,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,511,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter worth approximately $114,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter worth approximately $84,488,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter worth approximately $41,241,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,733,000.

RayzeBio Company Profile

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

Featured Articles

