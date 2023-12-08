Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.77 and last traded at $70.77. 112,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 570,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,350,325 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

