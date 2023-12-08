Filtronic (LON:FTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.50

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.52 ($0.25), with a volume of 1212306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

Filtronic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filtronic

In related news, insider Jonathan Neale purchased 65,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.33) per share, for a total transaction of £998,034.30 ($1,260,621.83). Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

